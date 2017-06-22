Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

UW-Madison inches up from 7th to 6th place in world race for patents

UW-Madison inches up from 7th to 6th place in world race for patents

Matt Rogge
June 22, 2017
Advocacy >

In 2016, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation helped the university to secure 168 utility patents out of the approximate 400 disclosures received from students and faculty.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News