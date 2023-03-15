Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

UW–Madison in the Year 2198

UW–Madison in the Year 2198

Our illustrator peers into his crystal ball for a view of the university on its 350th anniversary. Yes, there will be jetpacks.

Bryan Suzan
March 15, 2023
On Wisconsin >
Illustration of a hi-speed train
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Laurel Clark: Columbia Astronaut

Trained as a doctor, Laurel Clark ’83, MD’87 pursued a career as an astronaut. She died in the 2003 Columbia disaster.

Read More >
On Wisconsin,
story

The Sky Is No Limit

Determined not to let others define her, Marcella Ng ’78 made history as the first Black woman pilot in the U.S. military.

Via On Wisconsin
On Wisconsin,

How will you celebrate the UW? Check out the ways you can join the philanthropic festivities when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.