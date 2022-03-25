UW–Madison Day in Washington, DC

MADISON, WI (March 24, 2022) — Federal funding and policies have a dramatic impact on programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association invites everyone to join a special livestream event to learn more about budgets and laws that impact UW-Madison, live from Washington, DC. There will also be an in-person reception featuring members of Congress at the Columbus Club at Union Station in Washington, DC.

Featured livestream speakers:

Stephanie Diem, PhD, is an assistant professor of engineering physics at UW-Madison. Her research interests are in experimental plasma physics for fusion energy development. She focuses on using radio frequency waves to heat and drive current in magnetically confined plasmas. She has led and contributed to experimental research on a variety of magnetic confinement devices. She is currently working on the Pegasus-III experiment at UW-Madison, where she is focused on electron Bernstein wave heating and current drive experiments.

Derek Kindle is the vice provost of enrollment management and the acting director of student aid at UW-Madison. He is active in several national higher education organizations and has been tapped as an expert for national higher education reviews aimed at understanding student financial issues and improving accessibility. His special interests are in strategic enrollment plans that expand access and improve retention and graduation rates while leveraging institutional resources.

Melissa Skala, PhD, is a professor of biomedical engineering at the Morgridge Institute for Research and member of the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Her expertise is specifically in cancer, primary tumor organoids, mouse models, metabolism, multiphoton and fluorescence lifetime microscopy, optical coherence tomography, second harmonic microscopy, optical spectroscopy, cardiovascular diseases, and nanotechnology. Her ongoing projects require active collaborations and mentorship of students and postdocs from diverse backgrounds in medicine, engineering, and science.

More Details:

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

1-2 p.m. EDT (Noon-1 p.m. CDT)

Virtual Event at UW-Madison Day in Washington, DC

5:30-8 p.m. EDT

In-person reception

Columbus Club at Union Station

50 Massachusetts Avenue NE

Washington, DC