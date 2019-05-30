Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

UW Alumnae You Oughta Know

UW Alumnae You Oughta Know

In the spirit of the Summer 2019 special women’s issue, we’re profiling a few of the many Badger alumnae — past and present …

Bryan Suzan
May 30, 2019
On Wisconsin >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports