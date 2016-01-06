Tropic Funder

With their eighth Lily’s Luau, the Badger alumni of Lily’s Fund raise money for epilepsy research.

For one night in January, Union South will transform from an ice-bound hall into a tropical paradise. This is the work of Lily’s Luau, the chief fundraiser for Lily’s Fund, an organization that supports epilepsy research at UW-Madison.

The event has become a particularly Badger occasion, with large numbers of alumni among the donors and all funding going to UW-Madison researchers.

“That’s our whole point,” says Anne Morgan Giroux ’86, one of the organization’s founders. “All of the money goes to epilepsy research right here at UW-Madison.”

Gifts to Lily’s Fund support two initiatives: a two-year fellowship, granted to a young scientist doing epilepsy-related research; and Grace Grants, which are $100,000 grants made, according to Giroux, for “cutting-edge research.”

The luau remains the organization’s biggest event, offering a silent auction (bids begin January 14), island feast, local celebrities, and dancing. It gives the campus and Madison community a tropical escape from winter.

In a (coco)nutshell, here’s what you need to know about Lily’s Fund: