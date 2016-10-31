Trick or Treat?

Madison’s favorite holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and Bucky is celebrating in costume. He’s swapped his traditional cardinal and white stripes for black and orange.

The change has taken the fashion world by storm.

“I can’t stop looking at this,” says Hal Owen, editor of Vogue’s upper-Midwest edition. “I think it’s making my eyes bleed. It’s like staring into an abyss of the soul.”

The new look has drawn rave reviews from campus police, who believe that the sweater will be able to quell disturbances during State Street parties.

“I don’t think we’ll ever need pepper spray again,” says one officer, who prefers to stay anonymous because he’s hoping to cut out early to attend Freakfest.

Not all reviews have been enthusiastic. A spokesperson for the chancellor’s office notes, cryptically, that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Redrum. Redrum.”