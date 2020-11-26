Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Topsy-Turvy 2020

Topsy-Turvy 2020

Photographers Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter document the UW’s tumultuous year.

November 26, 2020
On Wisconsin >
A person walking by a mural on State Street
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports