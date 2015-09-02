This spring, we introduced the #UWTop5 series of videos highlighting some of UW-Madison’s greatest features. With the help of your suggestions, sent to us on social media at @WisAlumni, we’ve covered quite a range of Badger topics, from best beards to favorite ice cream flavors. We now present the Top Five Top Fives: the most popular of our Top Five videos*.
Number Five: Top Five Original Buildings
4,299 views across 37 countries, including Liberia and the Philippines
Number Four: Top Five Vintage Postcards
4,339 views across 18 countries, including Serbia and Israel
Number Three: Top Five Signs of Spring
4,354 views across 35 countries, including Nigeria and Switzerland
Number Two: Top Five Bird’s-eye Views
4,793 views across 14 countries, including Moldova and South Korea
Number One: Top Five Franks
5,672 plays across 37 countries, including Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), and Aruba
*Stats compiled from Facebook and Vimeo as of August 2015