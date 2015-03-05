Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Throwback Thursday #BusinessCasual

Throwback Thursday #BusinessCasual

If these parties are still happening…we’re not sure we want to know.

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
March 05, 2015

The exact content of this week’s #ThrowbackThursday is slightly unclear. But it would appear that fraternity parties in the 1980s looked a whole lot different than they do now (or do they?). Shout-out to the brave alumnus or alumna who sent us this picture of a “Boxers and Blazers” party…we’re guessing you’re not the traitor in the Notre Dame boxers. Seriously, bro, priorities.

Be sure to follow us at @WisAlumni on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more fun content, and check back in a week for our next Throwback Thursday!

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ