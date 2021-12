Catch of the day? More like the catch of the century! This picture is from UW-Madison's "Ice Festival" of 1948.

Unfortunately, the former annual event has been replaced by new favorite winter activities. As the poster would suggest, 100 years of ice fishing really can pay off--especially when it produces an oversized mermaid from the depths of Lake Mendota.