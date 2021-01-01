Anyone who’s been through college finals knows just how stressful they can be — no matter how on top of your game you were throughout the semester. Various student organizations and campus units hold events during fall and spring finals to help students de-stress, but none — not even free pizza — have been as big a hit as dogs. That’s right, dogs. In 2009, a Madison-based organization called Dogs on Call became one of the first groups to bring therapy dogs around to campus libraries during finals week. They began at College Library, but now they service students at other libraries and residence halls. Other therapy-dog groups also come to campus locations, including busy spots like the UW Book Store (pictured above). The visits have become one of the most popular recurring events on campus; this semester saw more than 20 total organized canine visits.