The UW Now Livestream: Supporting frontline workers impacted by the coronavirus

MADISON, WI (May 4, 2020) — Everyone is facing extremely difficult times due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s upcoming UW Now Livestream, UW–Madison leaders will discuss how the university is helping frontline workers who have been impacted by the virus and what support systems are available for students who are financially impacted by this crisis.

This livestream, moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, will feature two speakers who will discuss the current situation and answer audience questions via live chat.

Speakers:

Barbara Pinekenstein ’73, DNP, RN-BC, FAAN, is a clinical professor in the School of Nursing. She is also the Richard E. Sinaiko Professor in Health Care Leadership and the interim associate dean for academic affairs. Pinekenstein brings extensive health care and leadership experience as a chief nursing officer and vice president of informatics. Her areas of interest include health care–system leadership, workforce, innovation, and health care policy. She presents nationally and internationally on a variety of leadership topics, including leadership development, mentoring, and fatigue. Pinekenstein will discuss the challenges faced by medical professionals during the pandemic and how community support is changing the game.

Derek Kindle is the vice provost of enrollment management and the acting director of student aid at UW–Madison. He is active in several national higher education organizations and has been tapped as an expert for national higher education reviews aimed at understanding student financial issues and improving accessibility. His special interests are in strategic enrollment plans that expand access and improve retention and graduation rates while leveraging institutional resources. Kindle will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on students and the formation of the Emergency Student Support Fund.

A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Here is how you can be part of this livestream:

When: Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: youtube.com/watch?v=n0KvPdRtg7Y&feature=youtu.be

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.