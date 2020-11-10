The UW Now Livestream: Our Economic Possibilities

MADISON, WI (November 9, 2020) — There’s no doubt that the events of 2020 have had a major economic impact. But as we approach the end of the year, the real question on many people’s minds is what comes next — and what are the lessons for the future. What should our goals be for the U.S. economy? Should we focus on growth rates or the distribution of opportunity, income, and wealth? What are the greatest strengths of the U.S. economy today — and what are its biggest challenges?

On the next UW Now Livestream, two renowned economists will discuss current markets and future possibilities. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guests:

Ananth Seshadri — professor and Todd E. and Elizabeth H. Warnock Distinguished Chair of the Department of Economics at UW–Madison. His research interests include macroeconomics, public finance, intergenerational transmission of socioeconomic status, and racial wage disparities. A consultant on the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, he also serves on the board of editors of the Journal of Economic Literature and on the executive committee for the Michigan Retirement Research Center.

Noah Williams — Juli Plant Grainger Professor of Economics at UW–Madison and the founding director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). His research focuses on macroeconomics — particularly monetary policy, social insurance programs, and financial markets. He has co-authored several papers with Nobel Prize recipients Lars Peter Hansen and Thomas Sargent. A consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, he is also a member of the Economic Advisors Roundtable. His research on state economies, which underlies the work of CROWE, has been supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

When: Tuesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: uwalumni.com/news/uw-now-williams-seshadri/

Media Information