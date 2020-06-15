The UW Now Livestream: Mental health and well-being amid crisis

MADISON, WI (June 15, 2020) — The mental and emotional toll of the last few months has been uniquely exhausting. What effect does this have on our overall well-being? How do prolonged stress and uncertainty impact us in the long run? How can we create personal stability during times of crisis?

The next UW Now Livestream features a presentation and Q & A with nationally and internationally renowned UW mental health experts. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our guests:

Richard Davidson is the William James and Vilas Research Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at UW–Madison. He is also the founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds. He has published more than 440 articles and numerous chapters and reviews and has edited 14 books. In 2006, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. He studies methods to promote human flourishing, including meditation and related contemplative practices and is a friend and confidante of the Dalai Lama who leads international well-being conversations.

Alvin Thomas is a clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Human Development and Family Studies department of the School of Human Ecology. His research focuses on ethnic identity, father-son engagement and relationships, and mental health in men and boys. He specializes in risks and protections for Black children and youth situated in conditions that imperil them toward negative outcomes.

Here is how you can be part of this livestream:

When: Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6IDNqqoTHc&feature=youtu.be

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.