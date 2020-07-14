The UW Now Livestream: Innovation in a Pandemic

MADISON, WI (July 13, 2020) — Ingenuity has always been an essential ingredient in business, but the pandemic has forced many businesses to get even more creative about the way they operate. From figuring out how to manage their workforces safely to rethinking how they deliver goods and services, industries are transforming before our eyes. What lessons should we keep in mind as we navigate the new economic climate? How can businesses keep up with changing consumer needs? What long-term changes might we see on the other side of this experience — and which of those changes are already underway?
Hart Posen, the Richard G. and Julie J. Diermeier Professor in Business at the Wisconsin School of Business will discuss the future of retail. Hart studies strategy, innovation, and entrepreneurship from a behavioral perspective.
Scott Cook, cofounded the financial software company Intuit, which created TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint. He is the current chairman of Intuit’s executive committee. Prior to founding Intuit, he managed consulting assignments in banking, food service, and technology for Bain & Company, a corporate strategy consulting firm. He also spent four years with household products giant Procter & Gamble.Cook also sits on the advisory board of the Center for Brand and Product Management at UW–Madison.
The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
When: Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. CDT
Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/business-innovation/
