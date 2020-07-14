The UW Now Livestream: Innovation in a Pandemic

MADISON, WI (July 13, 2020) — Ingenuity has always been an essential ingredient in business, but the pandemic has forced many businesses to get even more creative about the way they operate. From figuring out how to manage their workforces safely to rethinking how they deliver goods and services, industries are transforming before our eyes. What lessons should we keep in mind as we navigate the new economic climate? How can businesses keep up with changing consumer needs? What long-term changes might we see on the other side of this experience — and which of those changes are already underway?