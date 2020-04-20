The UW Now Livestream — Coronavirus and UW–Madison

MADISON, WI (April 20, 2020) — The COVID-19 outbreak has become the ultimate disrupter. Like so many organizations, UW–Madison has radically changed the way it carries on its mission of educating the next generation of scientists, business leaders, educators and others to share the Wisconsin Idea around the world.
Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) this Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. CDT to talk with:
Rebecca Blank — chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, who will discuss the UW’s response to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on academics
Greg Gard — head coach of the UW’s men’s basketball team, who will talk about the influence of COVID-19 on the UW’s athletics program
Mike Knetter, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association president and CEO, will host the discussion.
Afterward, both guests will take questions from the audience via a live chat.
Here is how you can be part of this livestream:
When: Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. CDT
Where: The UW Now Livestream: youtube.com/watch?v=hI8HP30rORE&feature=youtu.be
WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.
Media Information
Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni