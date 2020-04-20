Skip Navigation

The UW Now Livestream — Coronavirus and UW–Madison

Chancellor Blank and Coach Gard discuss the pandemic impact on the university.

April 20, 2020
Coach Greg Gard and Chancellor Rebecca Blank

MADISON, WI (April 20, 2020) — The COVID-19 outbreak has become the ultimate disrupter. Like so many organizations, UW–Madison has radically changed the way it carries on its mission of educating the next generation of scientists, business leaders, educators and others to share the Wisconsin Idea around the world.
Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) this Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. CDT to talk with:
Rebecca Blank — chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, who will discuss the UW’s response to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on academics
Greg Gard — head coach of the UW’s men’s basketball team, who will talk about the influence of COVID-19 on the UW’s athletics program

Mike Knetter, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association president and CEO, will host the discussion.

Afterward, both guests will take questions from the audience via a live chat.

Here is how you can be part of this livestream:

When: Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: youtube.com/watch?v=hI8HP30rORE&feature=youtu.be

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

Media Information

Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni

