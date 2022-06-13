Home
>
The Science behind a Smile
The Science behind a Smile
UW psychology professor Paula Niedenthal ’81 shows how emotional expressions vary widely across cultures, breeding conflict and misunderstanding.
Related News and Stories
Vanilla orchid expert Ken Cameron hopes to save the world’s favorite flavor from extinction.
Michele Norris x’83’s postcard project is an ingenious way to promote dialogue about race during a divisive time.
Bucky’s Tuition Promise is changing lives by making UW–Madison affordable to a wide range of students.
Learn how Matt Amodio MS’17 became one of Jeopardy’s best players ever.
Creative writing professor Beth Nguyen’s bracing honesty about growing up Vietnamese American has put her on the national radar.
Take a lunchtime journey across campus with UW–Madison’s favorite automaton.
Impress guests at holiday gatherings with fun facts from UW faculty.
UW researchers are improving our daily lives with computers and robots.
UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...
UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...
Vanilla orchid expert Ken Cameron hopes to save the world’s favorite flavor from extinction.
Michele Norris x’83’s postcard project is an ingenious way to promote dialogue about race during a divisive time.
Bucky’s Tuition Promise is changing lives by making UW–Madison affordable to a wide range of students.
Learn how Matt Amodio MS’17 became one of Jeopardy’s best players ever.
Creative writing professor Beth Nguyen’s bracing honesty about growing up Vietnamese American has put her on the national radar.
Take a lunchtime journey across campus with UW–Madison’s favorite automaton.
Impress guests at holiday gatherings with fun facts from UW faculty.
UW researchers are improving our daily lives with computers and robots.
UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...
UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...
Vanilla orchid expert Ken Cameron hopes to save the world’s favorite flavor from extinction.
Michele Norris x’83’s postcard project is an ingenious way to promote dialogue about race during a divisive time.
Bucky’s Tuition Promise is changing lives by making UW–Madison affordable to a wide range of students.
Learn how Matt Amodio MS’17 became one of Jeopardy’s best players ever.
Creative writing professor Beth Nguyen’s bracing honesty about growing up Vietnamese American has put her on the national radar.
Take a lunchtime journey across campus with UW–Madison’s favorite automaton.
Impress guests at holiday gatherings with fun facts from UW faculty.
UW researchers are improving our daily lives with computers and robots.
UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...
UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...