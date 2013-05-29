Badgers Vote for the “Moon” as The Red Shirt, Sixth Edition

Contact: Tod Pritchard, Wisconsin Alumni Association, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @Wisalum

MADISON, Wis. — Alumni, students, fans and friends of the University of Wisconsin-Madison cast a record number of nearly 8,000 votes to select a design for the Sixth Edition of The Red Shirt™.

This year’s winning design incorporates elements of the popular UW song “If You Want to Be a Badger” and gives wearers a unique way to show their UW pride. This collectible T-shirt from the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) was developed to help fund student scholarships and alumni programming.

“Now in its sixth year, The Red Shirt has really become a symbol that unites Badgers everywhere,” said Paula Bonner MS’78, WAA’s president and CEO. “It’s got a mission of giving back and a spirited style that brings out the Badger in all of us. And if alumni and students are known for anything, it’s fun and helping others … exactly what The Red Shirt is about.”

With proceeds from sales going to UW-Madison’s Great People Scholarship, The Red Shirt made it possible for WAA to present UW-Madison with a $250,000 gift to this need-based scholarship fund in April 2010. WAA’s gift of $25,000 per year for five years will be matched with funds from the UW Foundation. The program’s success to date has supported 74 students during their attendance at UW-Madison.

The Red Shirt’s proceeds contribute to the nearly $700,000 already awarded by WAA every year through scholarship programs at the corporate level and through alumni chapters around the world.

The Red Shirt, Sixth Edition will be available in August 2013.