The Heartburn Trophy

The UW played its first football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in 1894, one of the longest-running rivalries in college football. The winner of each year’s game is awarded the Heartland Trophy, a sort of bovine version of Paul Bunyan’s Axe. But in nearly 130 years of games, the Badgers have met Iowa in Homecoming games only 13 times. The last time the two played in the UW’s Homecoming game was 2009; prior to that, it was 1997. Still, the Badger’s Homecoming history with the Hawkeyes has some notable highlights.

1924

The Badgers faced Iowa for the first time on Homecoming on November 15, 1924. It must have seemed like a safe choice, as the UW was then 6–0 against the Hawkeyes. But Iowa won 21–7.

Photo: UW Archives, S06246

1946

Immediately after World War II, the UW played Iowa in three Homecoming games in a four-year stretch. The arrival of veterans on the GI Bill made Homecomings rowdy events — in 1946, the traditional bonfire turned into a riot, and bonfires were soon banned. The UW lost 21–7.

Photo: UW Archives, S03601

1949

In 1949, a Homecoming game against Iowa featured a new star: Bucky Badger. The mascot was a hit and has been a campus fixture for the last 72 years. The UW won 35–13.

Photo: UW Archives, S00576

1972

After a 19-year break — the longest gap between Badger-Hawkeye Homecoming games — the UW and Iowa met in 1972. Long-time band director Ray Dvorak (who held that job from 1934 to 1968) came out of retirement to conduct the UW Marching Band, taking over from some uppity newbie named Mike Leckrone. The UW won 16–14.

Photo: UW Archives, Del Desens

1979

In the 1970s, the Bucky Wagon — a 1932 fire engine with almost no safety features — joined Homecoming traditions. It’s shown here storming the field for the 1979 contest. Iowa won that one 24–13.

Photo: UW Archives, S03589

2009