The Flaminglist: 10 Ways to Grow a Wildlife-Rich Garden

Susan Carpenter MS’80, MS’99 is the senior outreach specialist and native-plant gardener at the UW Arboretum. As such, she is responsible for leading volunteers in maintaining the Arboretum’s four-acre native plant garden, which represents the flora of southern Wisconsin. She also works with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in its efforts to monitor and document endangered species of bumble bees. Here, Carpenter shares 10 tips on how anyone can foster and nurture native wildlife in their own backyards: