The Bucky List: The Top Five Things You Need to Know about Alumni Park

They say that good things come to those who wait, and that’s exactly what’s coming to the Lake Mendota shoreline between the Memorial Union Terrace and WAA’s headquarters: Alumni Park. In 2009, the park was conceived as an elegant and spirited way to complete the Lakefront Gateway, which includes the Gordon Dining and Event Center, East Campus Mall, Library Mall, the Red Gym, Memorial Union, and the Lake Mendota shoreline. This fall, that idea will become reality as Alumni Park celebrates its grand opening on October 6, 2017.