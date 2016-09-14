Skip Navigation

The 2017–19 Budget Cycle May Include Performance-Based Funding

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
Following UW System requests for extended state funding over the next two years, Governor Scott Walker's spokesman Tony Evenson divulged that the upcoming budget will include new performance-based funding for the system. The Governor also plans to reinstate the tuition freeze for resident tuition, an action that UW advocates fear could threaten the system's quality should it not be accompanied by additional funding from the state.

