The 20 things that 2000s grads might have experienced at the UW

Your experience in college is largely whatever you make it. With the number of resources and activities available to students, you can completely tailor-make your Wisconsin Experience. But there are some things that are pretty universal for Badgers.
- Walking up Bascom and wondering if you’re really that out of shape
- Fighting your way onto the 80 at Humanities so you don’t have to experience the aforementioned item
- Successfully feeding yourself for free during Wisconsin Welcome week
- Wondering if that fountain in Library Mall actually works or is just a sculpture
- Knowing that College is a library, and the Library is a bar
- WAFFLE WEDNESDAY
- Being amazed that you found your way out of Humanities without having left a trail of breadcrumbs
- Understanding the beauty of a cart lunch on the first warm day of spring
- Knowing that the first “warm” day of spring can mean 40 degrees, and you’ll still be sans jacket
- Doing everything in your power to avoid an 8 a.m. power lecture
- SERF, FIG, CALS, WASB, and DoIT all mean something to you
- Redecorating your apartment on August 15 with your Hippie Christmas finds
- Making the trek all the way to the Capitol Square just for hot-and-spicy cheese bread
- Salivating when you hear the words Juston Stix
- Not being weirded out when you see flamingos on Bascom Hill
- Either flocking to or completely avoiding State Street on Halloween. There is no in-between.
- Narrowly escaping death when you slide down Observatory Hill on a cafeteria tray
- Participating in a snowball fight with 4,000 of your closest friends (and adversaries)
- Literally needing it to be the end of the third quarter so you can jump around to thaw your toes
- Watching the sunset on the Terrace and thinking how #blessed you are to be a Badger
What's on your list?