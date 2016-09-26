Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The 20 things that 2000s grads might have experienced at the UW

The 20 things that 2000s grads might have experienced at the UW

Your experience in college is largely whatever you make it. With the number of resources and activities available to students, you can completely tailor-make your Wisconsin Experience. But there are some things that are pretty universal for Badgers.

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
September 26, 2016
Memorial Union Terrace Aerial view of the UW campus.

Your experience in college is largely whatever you make it. With the number of resources and activities available to students, you can completely tailor-make your Wisconsin Experience. But there are some things that are pretty universal for Badgers.

  1. Walking up Bascom and wondering if you’re really that out of shape
  2. Fighting your way onto the 80 at Humanities so you don’t have to experience the aforementioned item
  3. Successfully feeding yourself for free during Wisconsin Welcome week
  4. Wondering if that fountain in Library Mall actually works or is just a sculpture
  5. Knowing that College is a library, and the Library is a bar
  6. WAFFLE WEDNESDAY
  7. Being amazed that you found your way out of Humanities without having left a trail of breadcrumbs
  8. Understanding the beauty of a cart lunch on the first warm day of spring
  9. Knowing that the first “warm” day of spring can mean 40 degrees, and you’ll still be sans jacket
  10. Doing everything in your power to avoid an 8 a.m. power lecture
  11. SERF, FIG, CALS, WASB, and DoIT all mean something to you
  12. Redecorating your apartment on August 15 with your Hippie Christmas finds
  13. Making the trek all the way to the Capitol Square just for hot-and-spicy cheese bread
  14. Salivating when you hear the words Juston Stix
  15. Not being weirded out when you see flamingos on Bascom Hill
  16. Either flocking to or completely avoiding State Street on Halloween. There is no in-between.
  17. Narrowly escaping death when you slide down Observatory Hill on a cafeteria tray
  18. Participating in a snowball fight with 4,000 of your closest friends (and adversaries)
  19. Literally needing it to be the end of the third quarter so you can jump around to thaw your toes
  20. Watching the sunset on the Terrace and thinking how #blessed you are to be a Badger

What's on your list?

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ