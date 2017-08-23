The 10 Best Campus Spots to Hide from the Heat

This summer has been, among other things, a scorcher. Dare we say that it’s even been, on occasion, too hot to Terrace? We’ve used such occasions to scout some of UW–Madison’s coolest — in terms of temperature and #vibes — indoor spaces. Next time that you find yourself breaking a sweat on campus grab your iced coffee and a book (or tablet and Netflix) and duck into one of these top-10 most refreshing spots to escape the summer heat.
- Dejope Residence Hall
- Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge
- UW Law School’s Habush, Habush, and Rottier Reading Room
- Microbial Sciences Building’s atrium
- Education Building’s Morgridge Commons
- Nancy Nicholas Hall’s third-floor commons
- Signe Skott Cooper Hall’s atrium
- The Sett at Union South
- Wisconsin Historical Society’s reading room
- Wisconsin Institute for Discovery’s Town Center