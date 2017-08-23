The 10 Best Campus Spots to Hide from the Heat

This summer has been, among other things, a scorcher. Dare we say that it’s even been, on occasion, too hot to Terrace? We’ve used such occasions to scout some of UW–Madison’s coolest — in terms of temperature and #vibes — indoor spaces. Next time that you find yourself breaking a sweat on campus grab your iced coffee and a book (or tablet and Netflix) and duck into one of these top-10 most refreshing spots to escape the summer heat.