Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The 10 Best Campus Spots to Hide from the Heat

The 10 Best Campus Spots to Hide from the Heat

This summer has been, among other things, a scorcher. Dare we say that it’s even been, on occasion, too hot to Terrace?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
August 23, 2017
The juxtaposition of campus life during summer-session is seen as two silhouetted students study indoors next to a lakefront window in College Library at Helen C. White Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on July 26, 2016.

Photo by Jeff Miller

This summer has been, among other things, a scorcher. Dare we say that it’s even been, on occasion, too hot to Terrace? We’ve used such occasions to scout some of UW–Madison’s coolest — in terms of temperature and #vibes — indoor spaces. Next time that you find yourself breaking a sweat on campus grab your iced coffee and a book (or tablet and Netflix) and duck into one of these top-10 most refreshing spots to escape the summer heat.

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]
  1. Dejope Residence Hall
  2. Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge
  3. UW Law School’s Habush, Habush, and Rottier Reading Room
  4. Microbial Sciences Building’s atrium
  5. Education Building’s Morgridge Commons
  6. Nancy Nicholas Hall’s third-floor commons
  7. Signe Skott Cooper Hall’s atrium
  8. The Sett at Union South
  9. Wisconsin Historical Society’s reading room
  10. Wisconsin Institute for Discovery’s Town Center
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ