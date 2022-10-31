We’re grateful to every Badger alum, student, and friend who contributed, participated, or just cheered us on during Fill the Hill on October 20 and 21. (We’re even grateful to those students whose show of support was stealing a flamingo while we weren’t looking.) Some 2,789 gifts added up to $421,057. Thank you! We hope you enjoy re-creating this scene of a bright pink Bascom.
Home
>
Thanks, Flock! You Rock!
Thanks, Flock! You Rock!
Featured News and Stories
Political scientist and elections expert Barry Burden discusses possible outcomes of the 2022 midterms.
Professor Michael Wagner drops some facts about the prevalence of misinformation in politics.
When the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in her senior season, volleyball star Grace Loberg ’21, MSx’22 wasn’t quite ready to hang up her Badger s...
For the 10th year, Bascom Hill will be transformed into a sea of pink flamingos when the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association holds its annu...
Political scientist and elections expert Barry Burden discusses possible outcomes of the 2022 midterms.
Professor Michael Wagner drops some facts about the prevalence of misinformation in politics.
When the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in her senior season, volleyball star Grace Loberg ’21, MSx’22 wasn’t quite ready to hang up her Badger s...
For the 10th year, Bascom Hill will be transformed into a sea of pink flamingos when the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association holds its annu...
Political scientist and elections expert Barry Burden discusses possible outcomes of the 2022 midterms.
Professor Michael Wagner drops some facts about the prevalence of misinformation in politics.
When the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in her senior season, volleyball star Grace Loberg ’21, MSx’22 wasn’t quite ready to hang up her Badger s...
For the 10th year, Bascom Hill will be transformed into a sea of pink flamingos when the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association holds its annu...