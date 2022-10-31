Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Thanks, Flock! You Rock!

Thanks, Flock! You Rock!

John Allen
October 31, 2022

We’re grateful to every Badger alum, student, and friend who contributed, participated, or just cheered us on during Fill the Hill on October 20 and 21. (We’re even grateful to those students whose show of support was stealing a flamingo while we weren’t looking.) Some 2,789 gifts added up to $421,057. Thank you! We hope you enjoy re-creating this scene of a bright pink Bascom.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Thanks, Flock! You Rock!

See if you can re-create this scene of a bright pink Bascom.

Read More >
Puzzles & Quizzes