The poster you’re describing can be found at Fine Posters & Prints, 645 State Street in Madison, or online at finepostersmadison.com (under Madison Posters). Snapped by photographer Jerry Capps in 1974, the image was first published in Wisconsin Alumnus Magazine in May 1985. The 24-by-19-inch poster has been a sentimental favorite for years and can be purchased, unframed, for $25.