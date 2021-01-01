Terrace Chairs

You're not seeing things, Linda. The tables and chairs in Madison-based artist Marcia Friedman's '64 watercolor, The Terrace, are undeniably a bluish hue. The other oddity is that they're vacant, a rare site once the weather warms in Wisconsin. The signature metal chairs are manufactured in green, orange and yellow to represent the Terrace's most popular seasons — summer and fall. While these colors are reserved exclusively for the Memorial Union, you can purchase Terrace tables and chairs in Badger red or white from the Wisconsin Union Terrace Store.