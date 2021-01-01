Yes, your father’s stories of a tent colony located on Lake Mendota are true. The North Shore Woods, located between Lake Mendota Drive on the south and the lake on the north, housed primarily UW graduate students enrolled for summer school. The university provided tents on platforms, showers and a building with electricity used as a study hall. The tent colony was established around the beginning of World War I and operated until the early 1960s.
Home
>
Tent Colony
Need Answers? Ask Flamingle HQ