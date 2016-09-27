Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Tell us what you think

Tell us what you think

September 27, 2016

How much do you love the Flamingle?

On a scale of one to five (one being the least, five being the most), please rate your initial thoughts on the Flamingle, the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s new weekly newsletter.

  • How much do you love the new Flamingle? On a scale of one to five (one being the least, five being the most), please rate your thoughts on the Flamingle, the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s weekly newsletter.

    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ