Throwback Thursday #BadgerLovin’

Love is in the Wisco air… and it has been for a while! Here's a Badger love story from 1941, originally featured in On Wisconsin’s Spring 1995 issue.

Daniel Miller ’41 was an engineering student and Dorothy Tesch was pre-med, working as the secretary to the Dean of the College of Engineering. The chairman of the electrical engineering apartment set them up on their first date, but Dorothy ultimately revealed that she had hand-picked Daniel from the stack of graduating engineers’ resumes!

We thought that 20 years later it'd be fun to revisit some campus love stories: in fact, we even took Bucky on a date to do it! Watch for the spring issue of Badger Insider to see the new story.