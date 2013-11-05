Talking Turkey — or Not

This season, discover more about the university’s cutting-edge research on cranberries and potatoes, see how UW-Madison is engaged in outreach to address food security and find ways to share health and a wealth of Wisconsin knowledge throughout the holidays.

From the Archives: Thanksgiving 1967

What a delight to find this timely photo from 1967: Cheryl Sampe Braun ’70, MD’76, then a sophomore from Manitowoc; and Colin Smith ’71, MS’79, then a sophomore from Appleton, are shown here as chef Richard Rosenberg of the residence halls’ food-service staff provided a mouth-watering view of what was in store for them when Thanksgiving was observed in the residence halls. An estimated three and one-half tons of turkey — with all the trimmings — were to be consumed at Sunday dinner on November 19, 1967.