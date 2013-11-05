Talking Turkey — or Not

This season, discover more about the university’s cutting-edge research on cranberries and potatoes, see how UW-Madison is engaged in outreach to address food security and find ways to share health and a wealth of Wisconsin knowledge throughout the holidays.
- A Wisconsin Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a pecan pie. Try this classic recipe from Carson Gulley, the namesake chef behind the cafeteria serving the Lakeshore dorms. (There’s a recipe for fudge-bottom pie at the link, too!)
- Researchers at the UW Cranberry Genetics and Genomic Lab are mapping cranberry DNA to study the berry’s genetic diversity. Check out the research, learn more about Vaccinium macrocarpon and impress your dining companions with your new cranberry identification skills.
- A partnership between the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is supporting new methods to breed potatoes — which are somewhat stubborn vegetables — faster.
- Many will enjoy a bounty for Thanksgiving, but at the same time, Wisconsin has seen a spike in households struggling to meet their food needs. The UW-supported Wisconsin Food Security Project measures which areas are most in need, tracks access to food across the state and provides customized maps and information for communities.
- Looking for a healthful Thanksgiving side dish with a distinctly Wisconsin flavor? The UW Carbone Cancer Center suggests this attractive and phytonutrient-rich wild rice dish, perfect for the holidays.
- The new Eco-Fruit program is helping Wisconsin apple growers to reduce pesticide use by bringing growers together with UW agricultural scientists to learn data-driven best practices.
From the Archives: Thanksgiving 1967
What a delight to find this timely photo from 1967: Cheryl Sampe Braun ’70, MD’76, then a sophomore from Manitowoc; and Colin Smith ’71, MS’79, then a sophomore from Appleton, are shown here as chef Richard Rosenberg of the residence halls’ food-service staff provided a mouth-watering view of what was in store for them when Thanksgiving was observed in the residence halls. An estimated three and one-half tons of turkey — with all the trimmings — were to be consumed at Sunday dinner on November 19, 1967.