Take Action: Expand Engineering Education in Wisconsin

UW–Madison’s top-ranked College of Engineering is the second largest school/college on campus. Its 6,000 graduate and undergraduate students are the future engineering leaders of Wisconsin. Nearly 1,500 of our students earned their engineering degrees last year.

September 10, 2020
Wisconsin State Capitol

UW–Madison engineering graduates are vital to the state’s workforce and economic development needs, but we need more of them.

Sign the petition to ask Wisconsin’s governor and legislative leaders to support $100 million in state bonding, matched with $50 million in private support, to build a new engineering building to support increased demand.

