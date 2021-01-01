Out of the Water

According to the 1963-65 university catalog, to complete the basic instruction in physical education requirement, “all entering freshman men, except those who are exempt, will take tests in swimming, physical fitness and development, and a written examination regarding the knowledge of the human organism and its care.” By the late 1960s, specific mention of swimming tests was dropped but first-year female student received clarification on their PE requirement: “all freshman women are required to take a one-semester course in physical education … a series of proficiency tests will be given to women who wish to be considered for exemption from the basic course. These tests include motor ability tests, movement knowledge tests, and a posture silhouette.”