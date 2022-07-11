Supply and Demand: Kim Ruhl on the UW Now

Kim Ruhl, Professor of Economics, Codirector of CROWE

Kim Ruhl is an expert in macroeconomics and international economics. He is currently the Curt and Sue Culver Professor of Economics at UW–Madison, and he is the codirector of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). He serves as a research associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research and as a researcher at the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. He helps to edit the Journal of International Economics and the Review of Economic Dynamics. Ruhl holds a PhD in economics from the University of Minnesota.

What do you plan to speak about on the episode?

I will give an overview of the inflation data and talk about the supply and demand factors that are creating it. I will then discuss the Federal Reserve’s response to the inflation—increasing interest rates—and how that affects the U.S. economy.

If there’s one point you want viewers to take away, what is it?

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of your money. When your wages do not grow as fast as inflation, your standard of living falls.

What’s your best source for information on tonight’s topic (whether inflation, or Wisconsin’s economy or economic reporting in general)?