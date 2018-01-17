Students, get your photos with Bucky!

MADISON, WI (January 17, 2018) — Students, start your semester with a dose of Badger spirit!

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association for a welcome-back-to-school event and photos with the Well Red Bucky sculpture. Meet in Alumni Park on Friday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4pm, and bring your smartphone.

We’ll take your picture with Bucky in style. If you post it to #ALUMNIPARK, you can pick up a free print right away in One Alumni Place. You can also warm up with free hot cocoa, create your own Badger Pride Wall at a make-and-take art activity, and connect with other students.

“A major reason why a lot of students choose UW–Madison centers around the idea of the Wisconsin Experience,” says senior Callen Weber, marketing director for the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board. “While athletics, academics, and school spirit are a large part of this experience, I think something that goes overlooked is the beauty of the Madison campus. Alumni Park and the Well Red statue both instill and embody this Wisconsin Idea. That’s why students love it so much. You can’t get any more Wisconsin than a frozen Lake Mendota, hot chocolate, and a giant Bucky statue.”

Well Red is a nearly-eight-foot-high bronze-and-glass sculpture of the university’s beloved mascot, Bucky Badger. It was created by renowned sculptor Douwe Blumberg, with glass artist Dan Neil Barnes.

The statue is part of the new Alumni Park, located between Memorial Union and the Red Gym. Opened in October 2017, the park contains more than 120 exhibits highlighting UW–Madison alumni. You can learn more about Alumni Park at alumnipark.com.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and its Wisconsin Alumni Student Board and Homecoming Committee.