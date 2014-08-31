Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Student Football Tickets

Student Football Tickets

The price of season football tickets – and how students buy them – has changed from the team’s earliest years. Now, students set alarm clocks and race online, hoping to score.

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
August 31, 2014
On Wisconsin >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports