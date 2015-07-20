Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Street-Dance Scientist

Street-Dance Scientist

Bryan Suzan
July 20, 2015
On Wisconsin >

Balancing competing passions, Jeff Vinokur’s whiz-bang shows — and fancy footwork — bring science to the masses.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports