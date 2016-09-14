Skip Navigation

State Support for UW System Dropped More than a Third in 15 Years

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
Advocacy >

In just 15 years, state support for the UW System has dropped more than a third, which, in combination with the maintained tuition freeze, threatens the quality of education that the University of Wisconsin can provide.

