State Street Oldies

From where I sit, it looks like 14 State Street businesses still exist today in the same buildings that housed them in 1974. They are: the Orpheum Theatre, Goodman's Jewelers, The Parthenon, Badger Liquor Shop, Stop & Shop Grocery, Gino's Restaurant, The Pub, College Barber Shop, Paul's Book Store, Calvary Lutheran University Chapel, University Book Store, Saint Paul's University Catholic Center, UW Memorial Library and the State Historical Society of Wisconsin.

Eight others are in the same place, but have simply changed names (e.g., what was the Brathaus in 1974 is now State Street Brats). Another six businesses are still on State Street, but have moved locations (e.g., Jack's Shoes and The Soap Opera).