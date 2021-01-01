State Historical Society Museum

Construction on the Historical Society building began in 1896, and it was completed and opened to the public in October 1900. The building was actually constructed to house and create more room for the Historical Society, its library and its collections, as well as to create space for the university library. A campaign for the construction of this building began because of the Historical Society's frequent moves around the Madison area and intense overcrowding of the university library. T.C. Chamberlin, the university's president at that time, made the suggestion to house the Historical Society and the university library in one building at a location close to the university campus.

There was an architectural competition for the construction of the Historical Society building that was eventually narrowed down to two firms. In the end, the Historical Society was built based on a design created by the Ferry and Clas architectural firm. Ferry and Clas had originally submitted a domed design for the building, but later removed that idea and replaced it with skylights to beat out the other architectural firm.