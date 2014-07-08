Standing Up For Education

Skip Navigation

Go Big Read, the UW’s common-reading program, selected Malala Yousafzai’s book, “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban.” And this fall, Shiza Shahid, who works with Yousafzai in helping to educate more than 600 million girls, will be the keynote speaker at the program’s signature event.

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
July 08, 2014
