With the 2014 election season behind us, attention in Washington, D.C., and Madison now focuses on upcoming budget and policy debates. UW-Madison has a lot at stake in these deliberations .

The governor and legislators will pass the 2015–17 state budget next July. In Washington, members of Congress will be asked to extend the federal student loan programs and fund important research. The UW needs its alumni to make their voices heard more than ever, to influence friends, neighbors and elected officials. See the difference you can make for UW-Madison.