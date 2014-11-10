Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

Speak Up!

Speak Up!

Mike Fahey '89
November 10, 2014
Advocacy >

Alumni voices can help shape government policy.

With the 2014 election season behind us, attention in Washington, D.C., and Madison now focuses on upcoming budget and policy debates. UW-Madison has a lot at stake in these deliberations.

The governor and legislators will pass the 2015–17 state budget next July. In Washington, members of Congress will be asked to extend the federal student loan programs and fund important research. The UW needs its alumni to make their voices heard more than ever, to influence friends, neighbors and elected officials. See the difference you can make for UW-Madison.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News