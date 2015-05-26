Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Travel

>

Skies of the Southern Hemisphere

Skies of the Southern Hemisphere

May 26, 2015
Travel >
[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

In March, the Wisconsin Alumni Association® partnered with the UW Astronomy Department to offer our first Skies of the Southern Hemisphere tour. This trip was an exclusive invitation to tour the renowned observatories and the Andean north of Chile.

These travelers had the opportunity to learn from distinguished UW faculty members about cutting-edge research. They received special permission to go behind the scenes of some of the largest and most advanced observatories in the world: ALMA, Paranal, Gemini, and Las Campanas (the Magellan Project).

The UW astronomy department’s tour of the observatories high in the Andes and of northern Chile was a great success, with the one curiosity of always being one to two days ahead of downpours, even in the Atacama Desert — “the driest place on earth,” we were told!
— Bob Williams PhD’65, distinguished research scholar, Space Telescope Science Institute; board of visitors member, UW Department of Astronomy

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

The Sweet Taste of Victory

On December 28, 2017, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) welcomed almost 500 alumni and friends to a travel experience of a lifetime: traveling...

Read More >
Athletics,
Travel,
Bowl Games
story

10 Best Flat Buckys

Flat Bucky is everywhere.

Read More >
Membership,
Travel,
Bucky Badger