Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Six Words about Race

Six Words about Race

Michele Norris x’83’s postcard project is an ingenious way to promote dialogue about race during a divisive time.

March 24, 2022
On Wisconsin >
Six Words About Race
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Say What Is True

Creative writing professor Beth Nguyen’s bracing honesty about growing up Vietnamese American has put her on the national radar.

Via On Wisconsin
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
story

I, Food-Delivery Robot

Take a lunchtime journey across campus with UW–Madison’s favorite automaton.

Via On Wisconsin
On Wisconsin,
Publications,

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.