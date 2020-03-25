Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Seeking Book Recommendations?

Seeking Book Recommendations?

Badger authors have you covered!

Stephanie Haws '15
March 25, 2020
Nigel Hayes holding a book in the library.

Being at home can feel like a drag while social distancing, but it doesn’t have to with a good book (or a few)! Here are some reads, sorted alphabetically by genre, from UW–Madison alumni that you’ll be sure to love. Grab a blanket, curl up in a comfy spot, and get reading!

Children’s

Fiction

Film/TV

  • America to Me starring Jessica Stovall ’07 and executive-produced by Justine Nagan ’00
  • Chasing the Moon directed by Robert Stone ’80
  • Saint Judy directed by Sean Hanish ’90 and executive-produced by Kelly Kahl ’89 and George ’80 and Pamela Hamel
  • The Perfection produced by Stacey Reiss ’92

Memoir

Nonfiction

Poetry

Self-Help

Want more? Visit goodreads.com/wisalumni to see more books by UW–Madison alumni and faculty.

Are you an author and a UW–Madison graduate? Submit your book(s) here to be listed on the Wisconsin Alumni Goodreads web page and put into consideration for On Wisconsin magazine.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ