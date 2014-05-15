Skip Navigation

May 15, 2014
By Paula Wagner Apfelbach ’83

From April 28 until May 10, 2014, I had the great privilege of hosting AHI’s (and therefore the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s) inaugural land-based trip to Croatia’s Adriatic Coast — a place that many remember for the war that raged there during the early 1990s. The citizens will never forget that time, but the nation has done an astounding job of rebuilding itself while retaining its natural beauty and respecting its long and storied history.

Please join our 17 Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) travelers and 10 travelers from five other alumni associations on this tour from Zagreb to Dubrovnik.

Photography by Eric Apfelbach ’84

