From April 28 until May 10, 2014, I had the great privilege of hosting AHI’s (and therefore the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s) inaugural land-based trip to Croatia’s Adriatic Coast — a place that many remember for the war that raged there during the early 1990s. The citizens will never forget that time, but the nation has done an astounding job of rebuilding itself while retaining its natural beauty and respecting its long and storied history.