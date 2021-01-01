Wright’s Windows

Frank Lloyd Wright was a student at the UW when Science Hall was being designed. Wright entered the university in 1884, by which time his interest in architecture was already firmly established. The university offered no courses in his chosen field, however, so he studied civil engineering and gained some practical experience working part-time at the university. This part-time job was as a craftsman under Allan D. Conover, an engineering professor who was serving as construction superintendent for campus buildings, including the new Science Hall. As a craftsman, Wright played a modest role during construction of the university's Science Hall. While there is no record specifically of Wright's design of the windows being incorporated into the final plans, it is highly probable that he did have some input into this particular aspect. However, there are not enough details in the documents to know for sure if he worked on the windows.