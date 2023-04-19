Scholarly Sorrows

What Class Do You Wish You Had Taken as a UW Student?
We asked Badgers to share what class they wish they had taken as a student, and this is what some had to say:
African Storyteller (filled up so fast and never fit my schedule), and Ceramics (I wasn’t an art major, and even though I think they eventually opened it up for general enrollment, it was always full by then).
Sarah Nelson
The history of the Vietnam War. It always filled up too quickly.
Jennifer Crouch
Honestly, Fencing would have been cool.
Jana Kolar
Folklore, any and all of them!
Chrstine Dixen Martens
Dr. Frank Farley's Motivation.
Susan Schmidt-Machkovitz
The Art and Science of Human Flourishing
Nicci Fite
"Badger Bob" Johnson's skating class. Or Stephen Ambrose's history course.
Tom Bales
Physics for Poets. Always filled too quickly, back in the days when you had to zigzag across campus to register.
Beth McCombe
Ballroom Dancing
Andrew Kent
Medical Anthropology
Tara Mae D
Weaving
Paula Winnig
Astronomy
Cyndi Jearman
Music Appreciation with Professor Mike Lekrone
Christine Thompson Gorlin
