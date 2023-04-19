Scholarly Sorrows

What Class Do You Wish You Had Taken as a UW Student?

We asked Badgers to share what class they wish they had taken as a student, and this is what some had to say:

African Storyteller (filled up so fast and never fit my schedule), and Ceramics (I wasn’t an art major, and even though I think they eventually opened it up for general enrollment, it was always full by then).

Sarah Nelson

The history of the Vietnam War. It always filled up too quickly.

Jennifer Crouch

Honestly, Fencing would have been cool.

Jana Kolar

Folklore, any and all of them!

Chrstine Dixen Martens

Dr. Frank Farley's Motivation.

Susan Schmidt-Machkovitz

The Art and Science of Human Flourishing

Nicci Fite

"Badger Bob" Johnson's skating class. Or Stephen Ambrose's history course.

Tom Bales

Physics for Poets. Always filled too quickly, back in the days when you had to zigzag across campus to register.

Beth McCombe

Ballroom Dancing

Andrew Kent

Medical Anthropology

Tara Mae D

Weaving

Paula Winnig

Astronomy

Cyndi Jearman

Music Appreciation with Professor Mike Lekrone

Christine Thompson Gorlin

See more responses in the Facebook post here!