Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Save power, make power

Save power, make power

Trisha Andrew wants to save billions of watt hours by revolutionizing, well, just about every electronic device in existence. She suggests this be done by controlling the spin on electrons, and then shutting down devices if the proper spin is absent.

December 08, 2014
Flamingle >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News