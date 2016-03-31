Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Sacred Ground

Sacred Ground

Rebekah Hunt
March 31, 2016
Flamingle >

The next time you hike around Picnic Point, look closer. You may see one of the 6,000-year-old effigy mounds built by the Point’s first settlers. Find out how this iconic landmark became part of UW–Madison’s history.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News